To pay additional interest to bond holders for CAR breach period: UGRO

UGRO Capital will pay additional interest to bondholders for breaching covenants related to the capital adequacy ratio, the company said in a response to Business Standard.

The non-banking finance company has requested a relaxation of the capital adequacy covenant, for which the trustee has written to bondholders.

“Trustees have called a bondholders’ meeting on 23 May 2025 as per the guidelines, and in the said meeting, the company requested a waiver of the condition, keeping in view the likely completion of the fund raise by July 2025,” UGRO said.

“In terms of the trust deed, and as discussed in the debenture holders’ meeting, the company shall pay additional interest for the breach period, the likely impact of which is not material,” it added.