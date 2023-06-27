Home / Companies / News / Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg

Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg

The best quality tomatoes at Mother Dairy's Safal retail store are being sold at Rs 78 per kg on Tuesday. Some varieties are available at lower rates also

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores have doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg in the last one week as supplies have been affected due to rains in key producing states.

The best quality tomatoes at Mother Dairy's Safal retail store are being sold at Rs 78 per kg on Tuesday. Some varieties are available at lower rates also. There are more than 300 Safal stores in the Delhi-NCR market.

"With the onset of monsoon, the tomato crop is currently going through a seasonal transition. Rainfall in areas such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have impacted the crop and also restricted its supply, resulting in a demand-supply gap," Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

Agritech startup Otipy, which markets fresh fruits and vegetables through a mobile app, is selling tomatoes at Rs 86 per kg. Tomatoes are available at Rs 80-85 per kg on e-commerce platform Big Basket.

Vegetable vendors in the national capital are selling tomatoes between Rs 80-120 per kg, depending on the location and quality.

"We were selling tomatoes at Rs 25-30 per kg from around June 15. It started to increase gradually after that to Rs 40, then Rs 60 and now we are selling at Rs 80 per kg," Babloo, a vegetable vendor in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi, said.

The prices at Azadpur, the biggest wholesale market of fruits and vegetables in the country, have increased sharply, he added.

As per the government data, tomato production is estimated to fall slightly to 20.62 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 20.69 million tonnes in the previous year.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

