DealShare to invest Rs 1,000 cr in SMEs in 5 yrs, assist its private labels



The Bengaluru-based company said it will invest in six states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Social e-commerce platform DealShare said on Tuesday it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in small and medium Indian brands, including its own private labels, over the next five years.



"By synergizing our strengths with the innovative and diverse products offered by Indian private labels and local brands, we are confident that together we can create an ecosystem that empowers both entrepreneurs and consumers," he said. "DealShare has always been at the forefront of supporting the growth of MSMEs in India. Our latest endeavor of expanding Indian private labels and local and regional manufacturing from MSMEs underscores our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and uplifting local businesses," said Sourjyendu Medda, the company’s founder and co-CEO.



The company said the investment will help small and medium brands find national and regional appeal, ensure manufacturing quality, and create livelihood opportunities. Businesses will "benefit from its established infrastructure, technological expertise, and extensive customer base." DealShare’s e-commerce portfolio sources goods and products from more than 500 domestic brands, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of its offerings.