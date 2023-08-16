Gangwal family to sell Rs 3.7K crore IndiGo shares; block deal likely today

The family of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell shares worth Rs 3,730 crore through a block deal on Wednesday, according to a term sheet. This is part of Gangwal's plan to bring down his family's stake in the company. The offer floor price for the deal is Rs 2,400 per share, which is a 5.8 per cent discount to the company's last closing price of Rs 2,549 per share. The Gangwal family has put up 15.6 million shares for sale, representing approximately 4 per cent of its existing outstanding shares in the company.

Foxconn sees opportunity to invest several billions of dollars in India

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn sees potential of investing several billions of dollars in India if it gets to completely implement its plan, a top official of the company said. Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Chairman and CEO Young Liu during the company's second quarter earnings call on Friday said that the company's Indian arm has achieved the turnover of close to $10 billion on an annual basis and there is a lot of investment potential in India.

Indian per capita income to grow sevenfold by FY47, says SBI Research

The per capita income of Indians as gleaned from income-tax filing is expected to increase from Rs 2 lakh in FY23 to Rs 14.9 lakh in FY47, coinciding with 100 years of the country's Independence, according to SBI Research. In dollar terms it will increase from about $2,500 in FY23 to $12,400 in FY47. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India, said the weighted mean income was Rs 4.4 lakh in AY14. That rose to Rs 13 lakh in FY23.

India Inc's Q1 result review: Margin boost cushions slower revenue growth

Households may be feeling the pinch of higher inflation but corporate India is enjoying record high margins and profits. The combined quarterly net profit of listed companies scaled a new high in the April-June 2023 quarter owing to a sharp rise in operating and net profit. The expansion in margins more than compensated for the slowdown in revenue growth, which slipped into single digits in Q1FY24 after a gap of nine quarters.

