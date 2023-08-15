Indian per capita income to grow sevenfold by FY47, says SBI Research

The per capita income of Indians based on the assessment of income-tax filing is expected to increase from Rs 2 lakh in FY23 to Rs 14.9 lakh in FY47, coinciding with 100 years of the country's independence, according to a State Bank of India Research report. In US dollar terms, it would increase from about $2,500 in FY23 to $12,400 in FY47.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India (SBI), said the weighted mean income was Rs 4.4 lakh in assessment year 2013-14. The income rose to Rs 13 lakh in FY23, helped by the transition from the lower income group to the upper income group.

The buoyancy in the number of tax filers earlier not reporting income also contributed to the upward push. The income could further rise to Rs 49.7 lakh in 2047 with the shifting of the distribution of tax filers from the lower income group to the upper income group.

The middle class is on the ascent in India. It is more forward-looking than what many corresponding research studies have been able to capture in toto. This class also displays a state of mind filled with abundant hope. This may warrant new definitions as it depicts a unique state of flux, leveraging the emerging opportunities as the economy gets formalised and the share of the gig economy rises, displaying an 'on the move' characteristic, Ghosh added.

The Indian population is expected to increase to 1,610 million in FY47 from 1,400 million in FY23. Correspondingly, the workforce is expected to increase to 725 million in FY47 from 530 million in FY23. This would mean increasing the workforce share in the population from 37.9 per cent in FY23 to 45 per cent in FY47.

SBI research said the workforce with a taxable base is expected to increase to 565 million in FY47 from 313 million in FY23, increasing its share from 59.1 per cent in FY23 to 78 per cent in FY47.

Income tax return (ITR) filers are expected to increase from 70 million in FY23 to 482 million in FY47, increasing its share in the workforce with a taxable base from 22.4 per cent in FY23 to 85.3 per cent in FY47.