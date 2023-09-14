Home / Companies / News / Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
IT companies' forex revenue exceeds earnings of other manufacturers in FY23

Indian information technology (IT) services companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, have emerged as the most consistent baggers of foreign exchange. Read More

Global debt fell as share of GDP in 2022, may resume rising trend: IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the global debt as a share of economic output fell significantly in 2022 for the second year in a row, but the decline may be ending as a post-Covid growth surge fades. Read More

NCLT rejects Torrents's plea; to hear Hinduja's plan for RCL on Sep 26

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear on September 26 the resolution plan for debt-ridden Reliance Capital submitted by Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) as Torrent Investments' plea to keep the decision in abeyance has been rejected. Read More

Indian auto electronics market estimated to touch $70 billion by 2032

Globally, the share of auto-electronic parts in any vehicle is growing due to multiple factors. The global market for automotive electronics is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8–10. Read More

Dholera SIR all ready to kickstart its plug-and-play infrastructure

The 6.5-km-long canal that cuts across the sprawling Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) is a showpiece of sorts, complete with recreational facilities, manicured gardens and gazebo tents on both sides. Read More


First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

