Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

NCLT rejects Torrents's plea; to hear Hinduja's plan for RCL on Sep 26

NCLT will hear on September 26 the resolution plan for debt-ridden Reliance Capital submitted by Hinduja Group firm

Reliance Capital

The NCLT said the Supreme Court on the plea filed by Torrent has 'abundantly' made it clear that it would be kept in abeyance until the parties have had an opportunity to obtain circulation and interim orders of stay in the proceedings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear on September 26 the resolution plan for debt-ridden Reliance Capital submitted by Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) as Torrent Investments' plea to keep the decision in abeyance has been rejected.
The Mumbai bench of the insolvency tribunal has rejected the Torrent's plea to keep the application for approving IIHL's resolution plan in abeyance till a final order is passed by the Supreme Court in the matter.
The matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday before the insolvency tribunal, however, it has now been adjourned to September 26.
The NCLT said the Supreme Court on the plea filed by Torrent has 'abundantly' made it clear that it would be kept in abeyance until the parties have had an opportunity to obtain circulation and interim orders of stay in the proceedings.
However, so far "Supreme Court did not stay the proceedings before us," said a two-member NCLT bench on September 1, 2023.
Besides, it was also submitted that the pendency of the plan is resulting in a loss amounting to Rs 42 crore weekly to lenders of Reliance Capital.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Hinduja Tech partners with Proaxia Consulting Group for SAP vehicle sales

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

X Corp, formerly Twitter, deposits 50% of fine amount in High Court

Kolkata Port floats EoI for commercial development on riverfront lands

Ather Energy expects to turn unit-level profitable in next 2 quarters

Classic Legends to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 3 years to increase production

DMRC, BEL ink deal for indigenous communication-based train control system

"Considering, the aforesaid backdrop of facts and circumstances, it is appropriate that the resolution plan application be heard," NCLT had said while rejecting the Torrent Investments' plea.
The tribunal also said that the apex court had on March 20, 2023, reserved the rights of the parties to participate in the Swiss challenge process.
"However, it is an undisputed fact that the Applicant (Torrent) has not participated in the extended challenge mechanism nor has the Applicant submitted the Resolution Plan," it said.
Earlier, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had on March 2 allowed the plea of lenders of Reliance Capital to hold an extended challenge mechanism or second round of auction for the sale of the debt-ridden financial services company.
It had said lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital had the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid. It overturned an order of the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had declared the extended challenge round illegal.
NCLAT ruled that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) can renegotiate the bid amount or call for another round of auction in its "commercial wisdom".
This order of NCLAT was challenged by Torrent before the Supreme Court.
The corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital was initiated by NCLT on November 29, 2021. The company has a consolidated debt of about Rs 40,000 crore.
An RFRP was issued on April 26, 2022, and four Resolution Applicants -- Torrent Investments, IIHL, Cosmea Financial-Piramal Group and Oaktree Capital submitted their bids.
The CoC opined that the bid values that have been received are not acceptable and challenge mechanism process was initiated.
On December 21, 2022, challenge mechanism process was conducted in which only two bidders - Torrent and IIHL participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCLT Hinduja Group Reliance Capital

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon