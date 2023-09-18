Torrent Gas commences supply of piped cooking gas to Patiala households

Torrent Gas Ltd on Monday said it has commenced the supply of piped cooking gas to households in Patiala in Punjab as the company scales up operations in its licensed areas.

Torrent Gas has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to provide compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Sangrur and Malerkotla.

In a statement, the firm said Punjab government minister for new and renewable energy Aman Arora announced the start of supplies to 101 piped gas connections at a function in Patiala on Monday.

Piped cooking gas will be available in Patiala for Rs 46 per standard cubic meter (including taxes) and a special introductory offer, including EMI schemes will be available to encourage customers to adopt PNG. Customers can register for piped cooking gas at just Rs 590 (including GST) and get connected. The remaining amount, viz refundable security deposit can be paid in 13 instalments of Rs 500, along with a bi-monthly bill.

"PNG offers several distinct advantages to consumers vis a vis LPG. PNG is safe and reliable, does not consume storage space in the kitchen and alleviates concerns about dry-outs and replacements. It also eliminates the need for advance bookings, where consumers pay after use. These advantages make PNG a compelling choice for consumers, offering both convenience and economy," the statement said.

Torrent Gas has already laid pipelines in Rajpura to provide domestic gas connections and more than 3,250 customers are already enjoying the benefits of uninterrupted gas supply.

Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, Torrent Gas said, "Torrent Gas is committed to providing clean energy to the people of Punjab and towards this it has already made an investment of approximately Rs 300 crores so far".

PNG, he said, offers an unparalleled convenience to a modern household by supplying uninterrupted cooking gas. "This takes away the need to book the gas cylinder, the angst of waiting for it and the fear of running out of gas in case of emergency. Supply of PNG through a reliable network of pipelines will offer enhanced safety, convenience and savings to residential, commercial and industrial customers of Patiala."



Torrent Gas currently operates 26 CNG stations and has connected more than 3,250+ households with piped gas connections in the license areas of Patiala, SAS Nagar, Sangrur and Malerkotla. It has already laid 86 km of steel, and 440 km of MDPE pipelines and plans to connect 23,000 households in Patiala, Rajpura and Derabassi with piped natural gas.

The company has been licensed by the sector regulator PNGRB to set up city gas distribution (CGD) infrastructure and sell compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicle users and PNG to industries and households in 38 districts across 7 states (Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab) and 1 Union Territory (Puducherry).

Torrent's authorised areas, across the country have a population of approximately 9 crores, which is about 7 per cent of the total population of India.