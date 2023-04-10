Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price to supply 770 megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat

NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for the supply of 1,090 megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the Indian government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer, two sources said.

Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price to supply 770 megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat, the sources said.

The tender for 1,000 megawatts gas-based power supply starting Monday has been granted to Torrent Power, sources said. Gama Infraprop that quoted 14.9 rupees per unit price won a tender on Monday for the supply of 90 megawatts, its managing director Rahul Goyal told Reuters.

"Of the 26 gas-based power stations in the country, only two bidders were selected," he said.

RIL had quoted 20.5 rupees per unit for supply of 1,010 megawatts, the sources said on condition of anonymity since the contracts have yet to be awarded.

NTPC, Reliance Industries and Torrent Power did not reply to Reuters' request for comment.

The bidding was conducted by NVVN Ltd, the power trading arm of India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd. NVVN Ltd, acting on the power ministry's directions, had invited bids for 5,000-megawatt power supply from gas-based power plants.

As per the bid documents, NVVN will buy the power from the selected bidder from April 10 to May 16, 2023. The company will sell the power in the spot markets to increase power availability. The under-recovery will be bridged by the federal power ministry through its Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

India expects its maximum demand to peak at 230 gigawatts this year and is taking various measures to avert power cuts. The government has brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra NTPC gas-fired capacity.

However, about 24-gigawatts of its gas-based power generation capacity remains underutilised due to a lack of fuel.

 

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

