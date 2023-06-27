Home / Companies / News / Toshiba secures contract from Bengaluru water supply body to manage STPs

Toshiba secures contract from Bengaluru water supply body to manage STPs

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited on Tuesday announced it has received a contract from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for design, upgradation, rehabilitation with capacity augmentation.

The firm, a subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS), has also secured the contract for operation and maintenance services of three sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The agreement is also for the upgradation and rehabilitation of five STPs in Bengaluru.

Toshiba Water Solutions chairperson and managing director Hiroaki Kobayashi said that after receiving the contract for TK Halli Water Treatment Plant in 2020, these are the company's second set of contracts with BWSSB.

"This order for upgradation, rehabilitation (& capacity augmentation) of and O&M services across three sewage treatment plants and upgradation and rehabilitation across five STPs in Bengaluru is a testimony to our superior Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) along with O&M services," Kobayashi was quoted as saying.

By leveraging the water treatment solutions and technologies cultivated through years of development and extensive experience in overseas EPC and O&M projects, Toshiba Water is committed to contribute to sustainable water recycling systems in India, he added.

The contract entails the upgradation, rehabilitation of and O&M services for the Kadubeesanahalli STP, Mylasandra STP, and Doddabele STP and the upgradation and rehabilitation for other five STPs in Bengaluru.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

