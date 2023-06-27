Home / Companies / News / SAT reserves order on Zee Promoter's appeal in fund diversion case

SAT reserves order on Zee Promoter's appeal in fund diversion case

Tribunal will soon pronounce if the bar on Chandra & Goenka from holding key positions can be lifted

Khushboo TiwariPress Trust of India Mumbai
(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday reserved its order in an appeal by Essel group chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Punit Goenka in the fund diversion case.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred the ZEEL promoters from taking any key managerial position or director role in an ex-parte interim order issued on June 12.

During Tuesday’s arguments, Sebi's counsel presented that the material gathered by the market in the past four months indicated alleged siphoning off of funds and showed further investigations were already underway.
“Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, Sebi was not unjustified in evoking such extraordinary charges,” he added.

The counsel said that ZEEL had not presented any response or justification of the allegation of related parties circulating money.
The counsel representing Goenka argued that while Sebi had issued the interim order against them, no direction had been issued against Yes Bank for appropriating the Rs 200 crore fixed deposit without ZEEL’s approval.

He added that the information about the Rs 200 crore fixed deposits was in public domain and the bank statements for the transfers have been sought by Sebi only after several years of the transactions.
He argued that the investigations have not found any active irregularity about the role of the promoter or proof that the transactions are bogus. He reiterated that they had not been provided with an opportunity for personal hearing before the issuance of the interim order.

Earlier on Monday, the tribunal had refused to take on record the additional affidavit submitted by Sebi in the matter after objection from ZEEL promoters.
The tribunal is expected to soon pronounce its verdict on whether the bar on Chandra and Goenka from holding key positions at listed firms can be lifted till the regulator passes a final order in the matter.

The development could be key for the merger between the two media behemoths ZEEL and Sony Pictures Network India. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will next hear the matter pertaining to the merger on July 6.

Also Read

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

SAT to take up Zee Ent promoter plea against Sebi order on June 15

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

Vedanta Foxconn JV re-submit application to set up semiconductor plant

As Google moves SC against CCI order, here's how the events unfolded

Adani Total Gas to expand pan-India presence, build 1,800 CNG stations

Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg

Lendingkart raises Rs 200cr in debt financing from EvolutionX Debt Capital

Topics :Securities Appellate TribunalZee Entertainment Enterprises Essel Group Zee Entertainment

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story