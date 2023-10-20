TotalEnergies representative Ahlem Friga-Noy on Adani Green board resigns

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Friday said Ahlem Friga-Noy, a nominee director representing TotalEnergies on the board of the company, has tendered her resignation.

TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy, AGEL said in a regulatory filing.

"Ahlem Friga-Noy nominee Director (representing TotalEnergies) on the board of the company has submitted her resignation with effect from October 23, 2023. Total Energies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy," it said.

The proposal for the appointment of a new nominee director shall be placed before the nomination and remuneration committee and Board of the company, in due course, the filing said without sharing any further detail.

In September, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and TotalEnergies entered into a binding agreement to create a new JV, equally owned by TotalEnergies and AGEL, with a 1,050 MW portfolio.