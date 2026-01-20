Toyota enters India's electric vehicle market with Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian arm of the Japanese giant Toyota Motor Corporation, has officially entered the electric vehicle market with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Ebella—a badge-engineered model sharing its platform with Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 to collaborate by combining Toyota’s electrification capabilities with Suzuki’s expertise in compact vehicle technologies. As part of the alliance, the two companies are also engaged in the mutual supply of vehicles across global markets.

Toyota stated that it will continue to follow a multi-technology electrification strategy, including hybrids, rather than set near-term EV targets, arguing that a mix of green powertrains is better suited to India’s decarbonisation needs.

Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice president, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated, “This is an opportune time for us to introduce the electric vehicle as the market is picking up. Going ahead, we will continue to explore all green technology options depending upon consumer requirements. Therefore, it is critical for us to provide as many green technology options as possible, which can in turn meet the diverse needs of consumers.” Toyota has not revealed the price of the electric car; however, it is expected to hit the market in February, with bookings starting today. Toyota is sharing its platform with Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara; however, Maruti itself is yet to commence deliveries of the e-Vitara after it was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last January. Media reports suggested that Maruti was supposed to start deliveries by April 2025; however, the company is yet to announce the price.

Speaking on the logic of sharing a platform as opposed to coming up with a new model altogether, Gulati stated, “The Urban Cruiser Ebella is a born-electric model and not an ICE vehicle re-engineered into a battery electric. The global alliance goes beyond product sharing or cross-badging and focuses on leveraging mutual strengths—Suzuki’s expertise in small car technology and our capabilities in larger vehicles and electrification.” He also stated that together, both companies are working to accelerate the pace of electrification, drawing on their combined experience moving forward. With a focus on greener technologies, the company is aiming to achieve full lifecycle carbon neutrality by 2050, covering emissions from manufacturing to the supply chain and not just vehicle tailpipes. Toyota added that the rollout and mix of greener technologies will be market-specific, shaped by local infrastructure readiness, energy mix and consumer demand.