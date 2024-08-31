Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NBCC approves 1:2 bonus share issue, allocates Rs 90 crore for it

NBCC approves 1:2 bonus share issue, allocates Rs 90 crore for it

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board has approved issuance of bonus shares and fixation of record date

Jaypee's CoC will meet on May 9 to discuss NBCC's revised bid
NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Saturday said the board has approved issue of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:2 to eligible shareholders and the company will utilise Rs 90 crore free reserve for this purpose.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board has approved issuance of bonus shares and fixation of record date.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for every two existing shares to the eligible members as on the record Date," the company said.

The company proposes to issue 90 crore shares as bonus shares.

"Free reserves of Rs 90 crore would be utilised for the issue of bonus Shares," the NBCC said.

This is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

More From This Section

India unit actively engaging with tax authorities: British insurer Aviva

BLS International acquires 51% stake in SLW Media for Rs 80.24 lakh

Dantewada administration imposes Rs 1,620.5 cr fine on NMDC for violations

LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

FMCG major Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in 'The Man Company'

The Board has fixed October 7, 2024 as record date to determine the eligibility of members to receive bonus shares.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NBCC sells commercial properties worth Rs 14,800 cr in Delhi on govt behalf

NBCC share price gains 5% on selling commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 cr

NBCC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 107 cr on higher income

NBCC zooms 12% on Rs 15,000 cr order win for building satellite township

NBCC rallies 4% after arm bags Rs 411 cr order; stock up 38% in six months

Topics :NBCCNBCC (India)dividend

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story