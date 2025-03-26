Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank raises $2 billion in higher-cost bulk deposits in March

IndusInd Bank raises $2 billion in higher-cost bulk deposits in March

The discrepancies have led to concerns over governance at the bank and the appointment of Grant Thornton to conduct a forensic review into the accounting lapses

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank
Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's IndusInd Bank garnered $2 billion in higher-cost bulk deposits in March, its biggest monthly haul in at least two years, as the lender shored up its funding base after disclosing accounting lapses.

The country's fifth-largest private sector bank flagged earlier in the month a $175 million hole in its balance sheet, citing accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

The discrepancies have led to concerns over governance at the bank and the appointment of Grant Thornton to conduct a forensic review into the accounting lapses. The bank's shares are down nearly 27 per cent since the lender disclosed the matter.

Publicly available data from India's clearing house showed that IndusInd Bank raised Rs 16,550 crore ($1.93 billion) in March through the sale of certificates of deposits (CDs) maturing in three months to one year, with about 85 per cent of that raised after the lapses were disclosed.

It paid 7.90 per cent on its one-year CDs this month, 20 basis points higher than what it had paid for similar deposits in February, the data showed.

"By issuing CDs, the bank may want to shore up its overall deposit base and maintain higher liquidity to counter uncertainty on deposit withdrawals," Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president & group head at rating agency ICRA, said.

"It is also a confidence building exercise to ensure that the bank's liquidity remains strong."

Also Read

IndusInd Bank slips 5% ahead of accounting discrepancies report on Mar 28

PwC may submit report on IndusInd's accounting discrepancies on Mar 28

Stocks to Watch, March 24: IndusInd, ONGC, L&T, RIL, Power Grid, NCC, Ola

IndusInd Bank taps Grant Thornton for fraud checks in accounting case

IndusInd Bank to hire independent firm to probe derivatives discrepancies

An IndusInd spokesperson said the bank "evaluates various sources of funds depending on its asset and liability requirements" and that it has a "healthy liquidity position" with a focus on retail deposit mobilisation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central bank, said this month IndusInd Bank was well capitalised and its financial position remained "satisfactory".

Less Preferred Option

For lenders in India, bulk deposits - those that are more than Rs 3 crore - are generally less preferable to retail deposits as they cost around 20-150 basis points more.

But IndusInd Bank raised through bulk deposits in March nearly 3.5 times what it raised in the preceding month, marking its highest haul since at least April 2023, the clearing house data showed.

The on-month jump in such deposits raised by IndusInd Bank is also way above the 40 per cent average increase for the banking industry.

RBI asked some state-run and private-sector banks to subscribe to IndusInd Bank's bulk deposit CDs, two sources from banks that have subscribed to these instruments said.

The central bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

IndusInd Bank had an overall deposit base of Rs 4.09 trillion as of December 2024 of which retail deposits accounted for 46 per cent, according to its latest available data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airbus' annual sourcing from India to touch $2 bn before 2030: CEO Faury

Atmosphere Realty clears Rs 218 crore debt from Marubeni Corporation

Nabhdrishti Aerospace raises $3 mn to develop next-gen propulsion tech

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

REC board approves ₹1.70 trillion borrowing plan for FY26 operations

Topics :IndusInd BankIndusIndbank deposits

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story