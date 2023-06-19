Home / Companies / News / TPG sells stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,400 cr, Piramal to follow suit

TPG sells stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,400 cr, Piramal to follow suit

Shriram Finance last year became India's largest non-bank lender after merger of units

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Premium


2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:27 AM IST
TPG, the private equity major, sold on Monday its entire 2.65 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd through block deals in a transaction worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore, said investment banking sources.
Shriram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 54,653 crore, with its share trading at Rs 1,458 apiece. Apart from TPG, the Piramal group is also expected to sell its 8.3 per cent stake in the company in the near future. TPG continues to hold a stake in Shriram group's insurance venture.

Shriram Finance last year became India's largest non-bank lender after the merger of Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFCL) and Shriram City Union Finance, which used to fund small businesses and sell home loans.
The merger made Shriram Finance a diversified player with a total net worth of Rs 36,156 crore and assets under management (AUM) of Rs 171,366 crore as on September 30, 2022. The company is focused on financing the self-employed and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

TPG and Piramal acquired stakes in Shriram Finance after the merger. The Chennai-based promoters of Shriram Finance own 25 per cent of the company and the Piramal group has a 8.3 per cent stake. The financier’s daily operations are managed by Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman, who has been with the Shriram group for more than 35 years.
As part of the merger, Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) and Shriram Capital Limited (after the demerger of a few undertakings from Shriram Capital Limited) were amalgamated with erstwhile STFCL. Subsequently, STFCL became Shriram Finance Ltd.

It resulted in Shriram Finance becoming India’s largest retail non-banking financial company (NBFC) in terms of the size of the AUM.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

