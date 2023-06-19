Shriram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 54,653 crore, with its share trading at Rs 1,458 apiece. Apart from TPG, the Piramal group is also expected to sell its 8.3 per cent stake in the company in the near future. TPG continues to hold a stake in Shriram group's insurance venture.

