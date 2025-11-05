Home / Companies / News / Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

Maruti Suzuki crosses 30 million domestic car sales as Alto leads with 4.7 million units, followed by WagonR and Swift among all-time bestsellers

Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki delivered its first car, the Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983, marking the beginning of India’s mass car ownership era.(Photo: Company Website)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alto has been Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) highest-selling car in India to date, with over 4.7 million units sold, followed by WagonR at more than 3.4 million units and Swift at over 3.2 million units, the company said on Wednesday. Brezza and Fronx also rank among the top 10 most sold vehicles in its portfolio. 
MSIL said it has crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 million (3 crore) passenger vehicles, achieving the milestone within 42 years of starting operations. The company reached its first 10 million-unit mark in 28 years and two months, the next 10 million in seven years and five months, and the most recent 10 million in a record six years and four months. 
The company delivered its first car, the Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983, marking the beginning of India’s mass car ownership era. Today, Maruti Suzuki offers 19 models with more than 170 variants.
 
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said the company’s growth reflected the trust of 30 million Indian customers. “With car penetration at around 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over,” he said.
 
On October 29, Toshihiro Suzuki — president of MSIL’s parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation — said in Tokyo that MSIL plans to launch eight SUVs over the next five to six years as part of its strategy to reach a 50 per cent domestic market share. Currently, MSIL’s share in the domestic passenger vehicle market is around 38 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Premium

Ultrahuman to relaunch in India with more products soon: CEO Mohit Kumar

M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti AltoCar salesAuto industry

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story