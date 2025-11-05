Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

Alto has been Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) highest-selling car in India to date, with over 4.7 million units sold, followed by WagonR at more than 3.4 million units and Swift at over 3.2 million units, the company said on Wednesday. Brezza and Fronx also rank among the top 10 most sold vehicles in its portfolio.

MSIL said it has crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 million (3 crore) passenger vehicles, achieving the milestone within 42 years of starting operations. The company reached its first 10 million-unit mark in 28 years and two months, the next 10 million in seven years and five months, and the most recent 10 million in a record six years and four months.