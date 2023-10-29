Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula

Trident Realty on Sunday said it will invest Rs 700 crore to develop more than 400 luxury independent floors in Panchkula.

Delhi-based Trident Realty is developing a 200-acre township Trident Hills at Panchkula.

In the township, the company has launched 412 independent floors project 'Windsong Residences'.

Trident Realty is planning to invest Rs 700 crore for the construction of 412 units of low-rise premium independent floors, the company said in a statement.

Each independent floor shall be constructed on 360 and 545 square yard plot area with a starting price of Rs 2.22 crore.

The company expects revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the sales of independent floors, the statement said.

S K Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty, said, "We are confident of our expansion plans as we have an impressive pipeline of launches ahead.

Trident Realty has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Tri-City (Chandigarh), with its footprints across housing, retail, office and hospitality segments.

In July, realty major DLF announced an investment of Rs 400 crore as equity to develop a real estate project in Mumbai in partnership with Trident Realty.

The company has delivered over 20.34 million square feet and 12.91 million sq. ft. is under various stages of construction.