Home / Companies / News / Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula

Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula

In the township, the company has launched 412 independent floors project 'Windsong Residences'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi-based Trident Realty is developing a 200-acre township Trident Hills at Panchkula | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trident Realty on Sunday said it will invest Rs 700 crore to develop more than 400 luxury independent floors in Panchkula.

Delhi-based Trident Realty is developing a 200-acre township Trident Hills at Panchkula.

In the township, the company has launched 412 independent floors project 'Windsong Residences'.

Trident Realty is planning to invest Rs 700 crore for the construction of 412 units of low-rise premium independent floors, the company said in a statement.

Each independent floor shall be constructed on 360 and 545 square yard plot area with a starting price of Rs 2.22 crore.

The company expects revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the sales of independent floors, the statement said.

S K Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty, said, "We are confident of our expansion plans as we have an impressive pipeline of launches ahead.

Trident Realty has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Tri-City (Chandigarh), with its footprints across housing, retail, office and hospitality segments.

In July, realty major DLF announced an investment of Rs 400 crore as equity to develop a real estate project in Mumbai in partnership with Trident Realty.

The company has delivered over 20.34 million square feet and 12.91 million sq. ft. is under various stages of construction.

Also Read

Trident Group Q1FY24 results: PAT down 27% YoY, income down 10.65%

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

IRB Infrastructure Trust gets LoA for Rs 4,428 crore project from NHAI

Global foray an option under evaluation, says Reliance Jio President

Radio Mirchi, Orange bid Rs 251 crore in race to acquire insolvent Big FM

Two days before the deadline, one-third companies file financial statements

Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 results: Net profit grows over two-fold to Rs 10.53 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TridentRealtyReal Estate

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story