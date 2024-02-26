Home / Companies / News / TVS launches TVS HLX 150F to mark best-selling model's milestone sales

TVS launches TVS HLX 150F to mark best-selling model's milestone sales

The company said it was expressing "its gratitude" to customers by launching the model with added safety features, better suspension and better styling, among other things

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Automaker TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that its best-selling TVS HLX line of two-wheelers has crossed the milestone of 3.5 million units in sales in international markets, and that it is launching the TVS HLX 150F, with added features, to mark the occasion.

The company said it was expressing "its gratitude" to customers by launching the model with added safety features, better suspension and better styling, among other things.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The TVS HLX line was first made available 10 years ago in Africa and is now available in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The company expressed its gratitude to customers by launching TVS HLX 150F a new offering that has the powerful yet efficient ecothrust engine, added safety features, a superior suspension and better styling, courtesy new graphics and exciting colours," a company release said.

The features include trapezoidal LED headlights that are brighter yet energy efficient, pillion handle rail for better grip, a rear load carrier and tubeless tyres.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within 6 years, it had a million customers.

"In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base... We are celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers.

Also Read

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

Cost concerns could delay AI ramp up among IT clients: Infosys exec

Ultra-supercritical tech to power NTPC Lara plant in Chhattisgarh

Indus Appstore crosses 100,000 downloads in three days of its launch

YES Bank to boost lending to mid-sized cos to improve return on assets: CEO

SBL Energy raises Rs 325 crore equity funding from Synergy Capital, others

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TVS Motorautomobile industryautomobile manufacturerbikes

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story