TVS Motor starts operations in Italy, to introduce range of scooters, bikes

The company is expanding its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing

TVS Motor company
Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director and Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
TVS Motor Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has started its operations in Italy with plans to introduce a range of both conventional as well as electric scooters and motorcycles.

The company is expanding its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Furnari brings extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe, it added.

"Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions," TVS Motor Co President, Head Group Strategy, Sharad Mohan Mishra said.
 

The company will introduce its TVS Apache 310 Series bike, available in RR and RTR versions, that has been developed in collaboration with BMW.

Other products lined up for the Italian market include TVS Ronin 250 - a 'modern-retro' lifestyle motorcycle; commuter bike TVS Raider; mid-range scooter TVS NTorq and scooter TVS Jupiter 125, along with electric scooters TVS iQube and TVS X, the company said.

It will also offer e-bikes, comprising Cilo, EGO Movement, Simpel, and EBCO ranges.

Furnari, who is designated as Director of TVS Motor Italia, said, "In establishing a branch office and by offering a broad suite of products, both thermic and electric, TVS Motor has underlined its confidence and long-term strategy for the Italian market.

Topics :TVS Motor CompanyTVS MotorTVS Motor salesTwo-wheelersElectric VehiclesItaly

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

