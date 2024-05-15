Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jindal Stainless Q4 results: Net profit declines 30% to Rs 500 crore

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 500.65 crore for the March quarter on account of lower income.
It had clocked Rs 716.29 crore net profit during the fourth quarter of FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total income also decreased to Rs 9,509 crore from Rs 9,803.01 crore in January-March FY23.
 
During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 8,805.55 crore against Rs 8,885.45 crore a year ago.
The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jindal Stainless Jindal Stainless Steel Jindal Group Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon