TVS Supply Chain Solutions signs deal with Daimler Truck South East Asia

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has secured a strategic deal with truck manufacturer Daimler Truck South East Asia to streamline its supply chain operations in the region.

Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd is a company of German truck maker Daimler Truck AG.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"...announced a new 5-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd, a Daimler Truck AG company, for integrated supply chain solutions service in Singapore." city-headquartered TVS Supply Chain Solutions said in a statement.

The company said the deal would streamline supply chain operations for the distributor network, dealer and workshops of Daimler Truck South East Asia in 16 countries located in the Asia-Pacific region from its strategic logistics centre in Singapore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Global Forwarding Solutions CEO Vittorio Favati said, "The scope and prestige of this partnership reflect the trust placed in TVS SCS to manage critical supply chain operations."



The collaboration between the two entities would focus on establishing a robust logistics solution for distributing spare parts and related items, streamline supply chain operations, ensure smooth transportation across multiple mode of transports including air and road.

"The long-standing relationship between Daimler and TVS SCS is a testament to both companies sharing a commitment to operational excellence and innovation," Favati said.

Mercedes-Benz Bus and Special Truck Sales SEA, Vice President Customer Services and Parts, Christoph Stemmer said, "TVS SCS has been chosen as our logistics partner due to their unique service offer and their performance as a dedicated and passionate warehouse and logistics provider."



"We are looking forward to a successful collaboration," he added.