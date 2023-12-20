Home / Companies / News / Two Promoter entities of Astral divest 1.74% stake worth Rs 885 crore

Two Promoter entities of Astral divest 1.74% stake worth Rs 885 crore

After the latest transaction, stakeholding of Kairav Chemicals has declined to 6.49 per cent stake, and shareholding of Saumya Polymers' has reduced to 8.48 per cent from 9.83 per cent equity stake

Kairav Chemicals Ltd and Saumya Polymers LLP were the promoter group entities who sold the shares of Astral. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Two promoter entities of building materials and equipment company Astral Ltd on Wednesday divested 1.74 per cent stake in the company for Rs 885 crore through open market transactions.

Kairav Chemicals Ltd and Saumya Polymers LLP were the promoter group entities who sold the shares of Astral.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nippon India Mutual Fund, Reliance Life Insurance Company, Star Union Dai-chi Life Insurance, National Pension System (NPS) Trust SBI, Morgan Stanley, the government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund were the buyers of the shares.

As per the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Kairav Chemicals offloaded 10.60 lakh shares of Astral and Saumya Polymers sold more than 36.20 lakh shares, amounting to 0.39 per cent stake and 1.35 per cent stake, respectively, in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,889.80 per piece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 884.56 crore.

After the latest transaction, stakeholding of Kairav Chemicals has declined to 6.49 per cent stake, and shareholding of Saumya Polymers' has reduced to 8.48 per cent from 9.83 per cent equity stake.

Shares of Astral Ltd declined 2.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,867 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read

Astral Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 131.7 cr

IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

Top 5 websites to sell your old phones and get instant cash in 2023

REC, Ashok Leyland: 7 out of 8 stocks, picked by MSCI, may rally up to 25%

MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

Zee, Sony enter into discussion on extension of deadline to complete merger

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance launch TULIP, combination of term, ULIP

Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 5,044 cr in PP plant at Kochi refinery

JSW Energy arm to provide bank guarantee for availing loan of Rs 954 cr

Aurobindo Pharma gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' classing from US FDA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CompaniesNipponStake sale

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story