Uber says Gen AI, agentic AI boost engineers' productivity, cut delays

Uber said generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and agentic AI are making some critical interventions in its core operations, thus improving the productivity of its engineers.

Some of these operations include customer support, relooking at the engineering development lifecycle, and easing the earner, or driver, onboarding process. Many of these systems used to be manually operated, but AI agents and automation have reduced human intervention over the last few years.

“Let us consider that drivers are not able to go online. We have 3,000 services internally and the problem is where to start,” Praveen Neppalli Naga, global chief technology officer of mobility and delivery, said in an interaction with Business Standard. “Now we have a graph of all service calls which are monitored by AI, and so if something is failing, we are able to identify the error quickly and identify the area of failure.”

Similarly, the entire onboarding experience of drivers used to be manual, with extensive background checks and document verifications that took up a lot of time. Uber now leverages AI to complete these tasks, resulting in quicker onboarding of drivers.

For customer support, Uber uses a chatbot, just like countless other companies, which is automated and, according to Naga, "improves quality and productivity. To understand the way a product works in a certain market, it involves reading documents. Now we have the internal AI tools to answer it."

Naga, who has been with Uber for nearly a decade, added that the use of Cursor, an AI code editor, has also improved operations. “It is a tool we leverage and helps us develop in an agentic way. That includes the development lifecycle—defining the product, coding, testing, deploying, monitoring, and alerting. Here we use the AI models to understand which metrics went down so that the engineers can step in quickly.”

Uber, which has about 2,200 engineers in its two biggest engineering centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, also said it will continue to hire at a steady pace over the next few years in areas such as the earner ecosystem, rider experience products, and marketplace teams.

The two centres handle critical functions for Uber, such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, infra-tech, data, maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing. Its tech journey in India started in 2014 at a bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

“We continue to foresee the needs over the next few years. We are doubling down on Shuttle, commute passes, and then on the delivery side we have the food delivery, which is big outside India. Also, there is the merchant ecosystem,” added Naga.

India remains a critical market for Uber, with more than a million drivers, after the US and Brazil. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said last year that India stands out as one of the company's fastest-expanding markets, which is evident in both bookings and transactions. While larger markets typically exhibit gradual growth, India distinguishes itself as a significant market experiencing rapid expansion, he had said.