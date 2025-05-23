Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic hypertension drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of amlodipine and atorvastatin tablets, used to treat high blood pressure.

The final approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets of strengths 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, the company said in a statement.

These are therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product, Caduet tablets of corresponding strengths of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co LLC, it added.

Alembic said it has a cumulative total of 223 ANDA approvals (199 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.