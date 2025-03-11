Uber partners with Refex Green Mobility to deploy 1,000 EVs by 2026

Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday said it has tied up with Refex Green Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across key cities by 2026, furthering its efforts to boost electric vehicles on its platform.

The collaboration aligns with Uber's global objective of providing 100 per cent emission-free rides by 2040, the company said in a statement.

The deployment will see electric four-wheelers onboarded onto the Uber platform across Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, it added.

"Uber is committed to accelerating the shift to zero-emission mobility in India, and this partnership with Refex eVeelz is a significant step in that direction," said Aditya Kapoor, Head, Supply and Electrification, Uber India and South Asia.

The company remains focused on removing barriers to EV adoption and driving the transition to a greener future through partnerships to build a sustainable future for all, he added.

"This collaboration, in addition to our currently existing B2B as well as B2C operations with nearly 1,300 company-owned 4-wheeler EVs will help us contribute to reducing urban carbon emissions and will also play a key role in achieving India's broader sustainability goals," Refex Group Chief of Staff Sachin Navtosh Jha said.

Refex Green Mobility Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chennai-headquartered Refex Industries Ltd and it operates under the brand Refex eVeelz.