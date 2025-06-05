Choice Int'l arm secures Rs 63.47 cr govt projects in Maharashtra, Odisha

Choice Consultancy Services, an arm of Choice International, on Thursday said it has secured project management contracts worth Rs 63.47 crore across Maharashtra and Odisha.
The company has been awarded a Rs 52.80 crore work order from the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) under the World Bank-backed MahaSTRIDE programme to set up District Strategic Units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, the company said in a statement.
In Odisha, the firm emerged as the top-ranked bidder for a Rs 10.67 crore project floated by the State Urban Development Agency to provide engineering consultancy in 58 urban local bodies, it added.
"These project wins further validate our strategic direction and reinforce our positioning as a trusted execution partner in high-value public sector initiatives," Choice International's CEO and Executive Director, Arun Poddar, said.
Over the past few weeks, Choice Consultancy Services has secured various government transformation projects worth over Rs 120 crore across India.
