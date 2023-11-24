Uber rolls out rewards programme 'Uber Pro' for drivers in 12 cities

Ride-hailing firm Uber has launched ‘Uber Pro’ - a rewards programme inspired by drivers and designed to help them reach their goals - both on and off the road. Uber Pro provides drivers with new ways to earn, more options and support, and deeper discounts. It has been launched with rewards, perks, and exclusive features across 12 Indian cities. By rewarding drivers with good customer rating (above 4.8) and low trip cancellations, this programme aims to elevate the overall platform experience for riders and drivers alike.

“A lot of flexibility has been offered to driver-partners in terms of support and reforms have happened and that started showing up in the results for us. Drivers have become more engaged and showing loyalty to the platform,” said Shiva Shailendran, director of operations, Uber India and South Asia, in an interview. “We're at a stage of business where we think we need to start rewarding loyalty and engagement on the platform. Uber Pro rewards drivers who provide a great service to riders by maintaining a high app rating and low trip cancellations. It will go a long way in promoting the adoption and continued use of the Uber platform by top-rated drivers and will improve the overall experience on the Uber app.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Uber Pro has four tiers; blue, gold, platinum and diamond, with diamond being the highest possible tier. A driver who is new on the platform starts with a Blue tier status and moves upwards by earning ‘points’ on every completed trip and meeting other criteria. The points reset every 3 months, so the drivers' tier status is determined on a rolling period of 3 months. As drivers move towards a higher tier status, they get access to exclusive perks and experiential rewards offered by third parties, such as discounted vehicle maintenance and motor insurance, and microcredit offerings etc.

Drivers who are able to maintain the top rating ‘diamond’ for a full quarter are given a cash reward of Rs 10,000. Top-tier drivers from the diamond and platinum tiers also get access to exclusive experiential rewards. This includes ‘area preference’ where for two hours every day, drivers were able to choose to get trips from an area of their choice. This gives them flexibility to drive in their preferred area.

In case they needed support, these drivers could skip the queue at Uber greenlight centres and receive special attention from top support agents on priority. Eligible drivers are also upgraded to get ‘Premier’ trips on the Uber app. With a combination of Go and Premier trips, drivers not only have a chance to receive more trip requests, but also receive more high-value trip requests with Premier.

Along with drivers in platinum and diamond tiers, gold tier drivers also receive a 30 per cent extra discount vs. market price on Castrol vehicle PMS (periodic maintenance service). Drivers from all tiers are eligible to access differential enhanced microcredit limits (up to Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 8,000, for diamond, platinum, gold, and blue tiers respectively). These microcredits are cash credits provided by a third-party, facilitated by Uber, that help drivers achieve life goals such as supporting their children’s education or contributing to house expenses. Also, all Uber Pro drivers are also eligible for discounted premiums for life, health, and motor insurance. Riders will be able to see the tier status of a driver on booking an Uber and drivers will be able to track their progress on the Uber app. The programme is currently live in 12 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Jaipur. Uber plans to roll this out to more cities in the near future.