India's EV revolution: 2025 will see electric cars outpace petrol, diesel

Electric vehicle (EV) launches in India in 2025 are set to surpass petrol and diesel cars. Out of 28 vehicle launches planned for the year, 18 are electric, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This marks a significant jump from the 4-5 EV models introduced annually in the past two years, and exceeds the total of 11 and 15 new vehicles (both EV and internal combustion engine) launched in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Industry analysts anticipate that growth in the auto sector will be driven by zero-emission vehicles, which are expected to make up more than half of the incremental sales, contributing 200,000 units in the passenger vehicle market this year. As a result, the share of electric vehicles in total car sales is projected to double to 4 per cent by year-end, the news report said.

Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice-president and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said that with so many companies planning to launch electric vehicles, customer interest may rise. EV penetration is likely to increase from 2 per cent to 4 per cent, he added, as quoted by the report.

The report quoted Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director of Maruti Suzuki, as saying that all manufacturers are focused on expanding the electric vehicle market in India.

To address customer concerns and encourage faster adoption, Maruti Suzuki plans to install fast-charging stations at its dealerships every 5-10 km across the top 100 cities, ahead of its first EV launch next financial year.

Hyundai also expects substantial growth in India's electric vehicle market, with projections for EV sales to rise to 15-20 per cent of the total market share by 2030, up from just 2 per cent in 2024.

The report quoted Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, as saying that this will represent a significant increase in volume, considering the size of the Indian market. Government initiatives, including the reduced 5 per cent GST rate on EVs, and the introduction of new products by many OEMs, will be key drivers, he added.

To capitalise on this potential, Hyundai has started assembling battery packs locally to maintain competitive pricing. Additionally, the company has partnered with a local supplier to source battery cells for upcoming electric vehicles. Hyundai is also working to install 600 fast-chargers on major highways across India by 2030.

Major EV launches in 2025

1. Tata Motors showcased the Sierra ICE at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking the first public display of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version. It will be offered with two engine options: a 170 PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 170 PS 2-litre diesel, shared with the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

2. Maruti Suzuki launched its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, at the Bharat Auto Expo 2025. Set to debut by March 2025, it offers two battery options for a 500 km range. Notable features include a 10-way power driver’s seat, dual screens, seven airbags, and a panoramic sunroof.

3. Tata Motors introduced the near-production Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2025. While it shares the design with the current Harrier, the EV includes electric-specific updates. The Harrier EV will offer single and dual-motor setups with a range of up to 500 km.

4. MG launched the Majestor, a premium SUV positioned above the MG Gloster, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is expected to feature the same 2-litre diesel engine but with two power outputs. The launch is anticipated by the end of 2025.

5. BYD presented the Sealion 7, an electric SUV, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . Equipped with an 82.56 kWh battery, it offers a range of 567 km and comes with single or dual-motor options. The Sealion 7 is expected to launch in India soon.

Electric vehicle market

Industry forecasts predict that the electric vehicle market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43 per cent, reaching 932,000 units by 2030. Notably, 61 per cent of the demand is expected to come from electric SUVs. In comparison, EV sales in 2024 were modest at 107,000 units, while approximately 4.3 million cars, including sedans and SUVs, were sold across the country, the news report said.