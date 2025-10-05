Home / Companies / News / Uco Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank record 16-17% increase in loan in Q2

Uco Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank record 16-17% increase in loan in Q2

Its total advances were Rs 1.98 trillion at the end of September 30, 2024, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing

The bank's total business rose by 13.2 per cent to Rs 5.37 trillion from Rs 4.74 trillion in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
State-owned UCO Bank has reported a 16.6 per cent growth in credit to Rs 2.31 trillion for the second quarter of FY26.

Its total advances were Rs 1.98 trillion at the end of September 30, 2024, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Kolkata-based lender reported a 10.8 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.06 trillion against Rs 2.76 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 13.2 per cent to Rs 5.37 trillion from Rs 4.74 trillion in the year-ago period.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 38.1 per cent of the total deposits compared to 38.24 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 71.77 per cent to 75.56 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added.  State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has posted a 16.1 per cent growth in loans to Rs 1.05 trillion in the second quarter of FY26.

Gross advances were Rs 91,032 crore at the end of September 30, 2024, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Delhi-based lender reported a 9.42 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 1.35 trillion against Rs 1.24 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 12.2 per cent to Rs 2.41 trillion from Rs 2.15 trillion in the year-ago period.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 30.3 per cent of the total deposits compared to 30.4 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 73.4 per cent to 77.92 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UCO BankPunjab & Sind Bankloans

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

