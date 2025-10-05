Uco Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank record 16-17% increase in loan in Q2

State-owned UCO Bank has reported a 16.6 per cent growth in credit to Rs 2.31 trillion for the second quarter of FY26.
Its total advances were Rs 1.98 trillion at the end of September 30, 2024, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The Kolkata-based lender reported a 10.8 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.06 trillion against Rs 2.76 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.
The bank's total business rose by 13.2 per cent to Rs 5.37 trillion from Rs 4.74 trillion in the year-ago period.
Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 38.1 per cent of the total deposits compared to 38.24 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 71.77 per cent to 75.56 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added. State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has posted a 16.1 per cent growth in loans to Rs 1.05 trillion in the second quarter of FY26.
Gross advances were Rs 91,032 crore at the end of September 30, 2024, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The Delhi-based lender reported a 9.42 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 1.35 trillion against Rs 1.24 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.
The bank's total business rose by 12.2 per cent to Rs 2.41 trillion from Rs 2.15 trillion in the year-ago period.
Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 30.3 per cent of the total deposits compared to 30.4 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 73.4 per cent to 77.92 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app