Monday, April 14, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ujala Cygnus to acquire around 60% stake in Punjab hospital chain

Ujala Cygnus to acquire around 60% stake in Punjab hospital chain

Ujala Cygnus plans to expand further in northern India, to focus on super speciality units

India's leading hospitals line up expansion plans with 34,000 new beds

The agreement also consolidates Ujala Cygnus’ leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, making it the largest private hospital network in the region

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-based hospital chain Ujala Cygnus, which is backed by United States-based private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic, on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire a significant stake in Punjab-based Amandeep Hospitals.
 
The acquired group operates five super speciality hospitals with more than 800 operational beds in the Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir region.
 
“Ujala Cygnus would be taking around 60 per cent in the company,” a company spokesperson said. The company did not respond to queries on the deal size.
 
Cygnus’s expansion drive in northern India comes after General Atlantic took a majority stake in it last year. The group currently has around 2,200 operational beds in 21 hospitals, majorly situated in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.
 
 
“The acquisition will put the entity close to 3,000 operational beds,” Probal Ghosal, chairman, director and co-founder, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, said.

Also Read

delhivery

Delhivery says Ecom Express overlap won't complicate integration or growth

JSW energy

JSW Energy finalises ₹12K cr acquisition of O2 Power's renewable platform

Metropolis

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire DAPIC for ₹35 crore in all-cash deal

delhivery

Delhivery to acquire logistics rival firm Ecom Express for ₹1,407 crore

startup funding investment

BirlaNu plans to invest up to Rs 1,300 cr in next 3 yrs, eyes acquisitions

 
Under the agreement, the acquired hospitals will run on an asset-light model, barring one or two units where Amandeep Hospitals already has ownership of the unit building.
 
With this partnership, Ujala Cygnus enters the Punjab healthcare market for the first time, growing its overall network from 21 to 26 hospitals, with the addition of five hospitals across Amritsar, Pathankot, Firozpur, and Srinagar.
 
Ghosal said that by combining their respective strengths, the companies aim to redefine the healthcare landscape in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. “We wanted to expand in Punjab because it is a good market where we did not have a good presence,” he added.
 
Looking ahead, the combined group is looking to expand further in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and the Chandigarh tricity region, while also augmenting services towards higher-end tertiary and quaternary care.
 
The agreement also consolidates Ujala Cygnus’ leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, making it the largest private hospital network in the region.
 
Ghosal added that the group is currently concentrating on north India due to the opportunity the region provides in terms of expansion.
 
On further expansion plans, Ghosal said that Ujala Cygnus will look for opportunities in other parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also.
 
“We are only looking at multi-speciality hospitals, with 150 to 200 beds opportunity,” he added.
 
While Ghosal said that the company currently does not have any greenfield plans, it is looking at opportunities in Jammu.
 
“Our first preference would be to look for brownfield or maybe already existing hospitals, but we will not be averse to looking at a greenfield opportunity in Jammu,” he added.
   

More From This Section

Supertech Eco Village 2

NCLAT rejects Supertech promoter's appeal against personal insolvency case

PremiumGoogle logo

Google layoffs go global; India team likely to see role adjustments

Volkswagen

European carmaker Volkswagen plans to bring more global models to India

IndiGo

IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Industries acquires Savannah Surfactants' food additives business

Topics : acquisition hospitals Health with BS UJALA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon