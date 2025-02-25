UltraTech announces entry into wires, cables biz with Rs 1,800 cr capex

India’s largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, on Tuesday announced plans to enter the wires and cables business, with an initial capital expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore to be spent over the next two years.

The company said it aims to start operations in this segment by December 2026, with a production unit in Bharuch, Gujarat. The cement maker termed the diversification decision an extension of its footprint in the construction value chain.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, stated, "We intend to expand our presence in the construction value chain through our foray into the cables and wires segment, which aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive solutions to our end customers in the construction sector," and added, "Obviously, we will continue to focus on and grow our core cement business."

On Tuesday, UltraTech said its board has approved the plan to enter this segment through its Building Products Division, and it is "in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen its position as a comprehensive building solutions provider."

The company said it will leverage its extensive manufacturing expertise, coupled with its connect with end-customers, to deliver high-quality wires and cables, thereby targeting a higher share of the customer’s wallet.

Through UltraTech’s cement, Hindalco Industries' aluminium and copper, and Grasim’s entry into paints last year, the group already covers a larger part of the construction value chain. Hindalco’s metal production is also a key raw material in the manufacturing of wires and cables.

Over the past few years, Aditya Birla Group has also adopted a closer-to-the-end-consumer approach, with an expanded presence in jewellery, fashion retail, real estate, and paints.

With this new entry, UltraTech aims to meet demand across various sectors, including residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial applications. It noted that the wires and cables industry has witnessed a revenue CAGR of around 13 per cent between FY19 and FY24.

The company did not disclose whether it aims for market leadership in this business. KM Birla has, on several occasions in the past, noted that the group’s strategy has been to aim for a top-2 market position in the businesses it operates.

"With the migration from the unorganised to the organised market, the outlook continues to remain robust, which provides an attractive opportunity for a new trusted player in the sector," UltraTech said.

In the cement business, UltraTech remains the largest cement maker, with more than 175 million tonnes per annum capacity, achieved through a mix of expansions and acquisitions. A similar approach in the wires and cables business may intensify competition for existing players such as Polycab India, currently the largest manufacturer of wires and cables, as well as RR Kabel, Finolex Cables, and KEI Industries.