Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

Unilever has confirmed Srinivas Phatak as CFO and member of its board and leadership executive after a six-month acting tenure, citing his industry expertise and strong performance

Srinivas Phatak
Srinivas Phatak will also be eligible to receive an annual bonus, performance share plan awards, and localisation support, in line with Unilever’s existing remuneration policy
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Unilever Plc on Tuesday announced the appointment of Srinivas Phatak as its chief financial officer. He has also been appointed to the board and the Unilever Leadership Executive with immediate effect, the company said in a filing on its website.
 
In February 2025, the maker of Dove soaps announced that Phatak, then deputy chief financial officer and group controller, would become acting CFO and that a full search would be initiated to appoint a permanent CFO.
 
“Following that process, the Unilever board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO,” the company said in its release.
 
Phatak will receive annual fixed pay of 1.175 million euros. He will also be eligible to receive an annual bonus, performance share plan awards, and localisation support, in line with Unilever’s existing remuneration policy.
 
Fernando Fernandez, chief executive officer, said in the release, “Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team. He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. His leadership and constructive challenge will be very valuable in driving consistent volume growth, margin expansion, and advancing our growth story. I’m confident that, together with the team, we can build a scalable marketing and sales engine that delivers executional excellence across all channels.” 
Phatak Started his career at ITC as assistant manager-audit in 1996 and then went on to join Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1999 as finance manager.  
In December 2017, he was appointed as the CFO of HUL and vice president finance South Asia. 
 
Phatak succeeds Graeme Pitkethly who was CFO till May 2024. 
 

Topics :UnileverHindustan Unilever LtdHindustan Unileverunilever indiaIndian CFOs

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

