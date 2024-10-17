upGrad commits Rs 200 cr training programme for PM's internship scheme

upGrad, a leading learning, skilling, and workforce development firm, has unveiled the Intern-Zip Programme, an initiative to train around 1 lakh learners in the current financial year and accelerate talent mobility. The aim is also to bolster the Indian Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. The scholarship pool for the programme is planned at Rs 200 crore. The initiative prioritises national-level skilling to bridge the education-employment gap for underserved youth.

The firm has created a specialised course with nine comprehensive modules and virtual classrooms, targeted at individuals aged 20-24, coming from non-tax-paying family backgrounds.

The course comes at no cost for the first 100,000 learners. For corporates and subsequent learners, the cost for the specially designed fully online course will be Rs 20,000.

upGrad has made additional investments in operations, including research, content, and faculty, to ensure the product is aligned with the right pedagogy for delivering the desired outcomes. The initiative will also enable top corporates to access skilled and ready-to-deploy talent at a set fee.

“Skilling is no longer a product, but a necessity that must be scaled beyond traditional income slabs to empower individuals from all walks. The Prime Minister’s ambition is bold and absolutely well-timed. With India’s growing population and the talent migration happening from agriculture to formal jobs, it’s critical for us to build an infrastructure that can equip larger groups," said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad. “With this initiative, we’re empowering a whole new community of aspiring individuals to get trained adequately and be placed across leading organisations, GCCs, and partner companies, leaving a stronger economic mark,” he added.

Focused on three key areas, the modules will cover technical skills, soft skill mastery, and professional development. It will also include training in tools such as Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and ChatGPT, as well as softer aspects like effective communication, problem-solving, time management, professional grooming, and optimising networking techniques in person and on social media.

In an interview, Screwvala said the trigger to launch this programme was the internship scheme announced by the government in the Union Budget for 1 crore young individuals across 500 top companies over five years. “Even when the individuals go for an internship at companies, they will need skills during that time. The entire course and curriculum that we have designed will help them develop these skills under this internship programme initiated by the government,” said Screwvala. “We will conduct this course virtually and in multiple languages. It is really about making the students job-ready, but it is not a degree or diploma.”

The company has a total workforce of about 4,000 people and around 500 counsellors who will provide support for this programme.

Co-founder not quitting

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that upGrad co-founder and managing director Mayank Kumar has stepped down from his executive role to start a new venture. Screwvala clarified that Kumar has stepped down from the role of managing director, where he managed day-to-day operations, and will now provide expertise in the area of strategy. Earlier this year, the co-founders decided it might be beneficial to switch roles, with Screwvala taking a more active role. “Mayank (Kumar) started upGrad with his vision. It’s exciting in a company’s life cycle for co-founders to move roles around, and that is what we have done. None of us are going anywhere, as we always had a mission to build for the long term and outlast all others. Mayank and I have also built a very strong team of colleagues around us, as this sector of skilling, workforce development, and lifelong learning is just getting started,” said Screwvala.

Mayank Kumar said that as a co-founder of upGrad and an 8 per cent shareholder, he remains active in all strategic directions of the company, leading the sector at various forums and being the face of upGrad. “I categorically want to state that I am not leaving upGrad or going anywhere. My strengths are in learning experiences, forging partnerships, and identifying new growth areas, and my efforts will focus on these areas. Last October (2023), Ronnie and I discussed me being less active in the day-to-day operations of the company and for him to take a more active role. Since the start of this calendar year, we have moved roles accordingly at upGrad. Additionally, I am excited about the Blue Collar and Global Talent Mobility space—something not in conflict with upGrad—and so I am exploring options for starting up there alongside my deep involvement at upGrad,” said Kumar.