Magicpin to invest Rs 100 cr to onboard new food delivery partners on ONDC

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next three months to onboard over 1 lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens on the government-backed e-commerce platform ONDC, the company said on Sunday. magicpin will invest funds towards offering onboarding incentives like zero commission, zero onboarding fees, and free home delivery, among others, for customers by newly partnered restaurants. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Our goal is to provide a risk-free entry to promote the participation of food merchants and restaurants in the digital economy by eliminating entry barriers such as high commissions and onboarding fees, and committing Rs 100 crore towards this initiative," magicpin CXO - Enterprise Brands Naman Mawandia said.

magicpin is one of the leading seller apps on ONDC. Its food tech vertical competes with food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

"We aim to not only accelerate the adoption of online food delivery among diverse restaurant partners, thereby benefiting the overall ONDC ecosystem but also see these opportunities turning into cost benefits for the end consumers," Mawandia said.

As a part of the initiative, the company claims to have introduced a self-onboarding tool to help restaurants, small and medium food delivery merchants to join ONDC in under five minutes.

"ONDC's mission is to democratise digital commerce. magicpin's investments towards onboarding more local merchants on ONDC helps India be a more inclusive digital economy," Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) MD and CEO T Koshy said.

In November, ONDC reported that its food delivery order peaked at 50,000 during the India-Australia march during the cricket World Cup.

"magicpin's initiative with ONDC marks a significant step towards digital transformation for our member restaurants. We encourage all our members to join ONDC via magicpin to drive visibility, growth and a great customer experience," National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Kabir Suri said.