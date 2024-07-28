Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Magicpin to invest Rs 100 cr to onboard new food delivery partners on ONDC

Magicpin to invest Rs 100 cr to onboard new food delivery partners on ONDC

magicpin will invest funds towards offering onboarding incentives like zero commission, zero onboarding fees, and free home delivery

magicpin
magicpin is one of the leading seller apps on ONDC. Image: X@mymagicpin
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next three months to onboard over 1 lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens on the government-backed e-commerce platform ONDC, the company said on Sunday.

magicpin will invest funds towards offering onboarding incentives like zero commission, zero onboarding fees, and free home delivery, among others, for customers by newly partnered restaurants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our goal is to provide a risk-free entry to promote the participation of food merchants and restaurants in the digital economy by eliminating entry barriers such as high commissions and onboarding fees, and committing Rs 100 crore towards this initiative," magicpin CXO - Enterprise Brands Naman Mawandia said.

magicpin is one of the leading seller apps on ONDC. Its food tech vertical competes with food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

"We aim to not only accelerate the adoption of online food delivery among diverse restaurant partners, thereby benefiting the overall ONDC ecosystem but also see these opportunities turning into cost benefits for the end consumers," Mawandia said.

As a part of the initiative, the company claims to have introduced a self-onboarding tool to help restaurants, small and medium food delivery merchants to join ONDC in under five minutes.

More From This Section

UltraTech to obtain 32.72% stake in India Cements, deal triggers open offer

Adani Group to commission first phase of $4 bn petchem project by Dec 2026

Cipla to commence supplies to US from China plant later this year

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts expects 85% occupancy this fiscal: MD & CEO

ED attaches immovable properties worth Rs. 298.21 crore of Chettinad Group

"ONDC's mission is to democratise digital commerce. magicpin's investments towards onboarding more local merchants on ONDC helps India be a more inclusive digital economy," Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) MD and CEO T Koshy said.

In November, ONDC reported that its food delivery order peaked at 50,000 during the India-Australia march during the cricket World Cup.

"magicpin's initiative with ONDC marks a significant step towards digital transformation for our member restaurants. We encourage all our members to join ONDC via magicpin to drive visibility, growth and a great customer experience," National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Kabir Suri said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Magicpin launches delivery service to enter logistics aggregation segment

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Sindhu starts with easy win; Panwar reaches Rowing's QF

Water released from Odisha's Hirakud Dam, high alert in downstream areas

Advancing 119 projects worth Rs 1,33,576 cr to boost output: Coal India

LIVE: 'Charaideo Maidam' to be included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Topics :MagicPinFood deliveryfood delivery workeronline food delivery

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story