Home / Companies / News / UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

The revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 301 crore for the quarter under review

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profits at Rs 86 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2023. The rise in profits is due lower expenses and a significant decline in tax outgo.
The revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 301 crore for the quarter under review.

For the whole of FY 2023, net profit was down 18 per cent at Rs 440 crore. Revenue from operations declined 4 per cent to Rs 1,267 crore.
UTI Mutual Fund was managing an average of Rs 2.4 trillion during the fourth quarter. The fund house ranks eight in the assets under management (AUM) rankings.

Also Read

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

PNB gets Centre's approval to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC

HCLTech wins digital transformation deal from Heubach Group

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.15 cr fine on 2 auditors, 1 firm

UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

Topics :UTI Asset ManagementUTI AMCQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story