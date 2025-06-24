Utopia secures $1.5 mn from Whale Tank to develop obesity vaccine

Biotech player in vaccines for chronic metabolic diseases, Utopia Therapeutics, has secured seed funding of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a leading early-stage venture firm.

The announcement was made at the BIO International Convention 2025. The Hyderabad-based company said proceeds from this round of funding will accelerate the preclinical development of UT009, its immunotherapeutic candidate targeting obesity. UT009 is a novel vaccine designed to modulate the immune system to reduce fat accumulation and improve metabolic health by targeting lipid-associated antigens.

Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, founders of Utopia Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment. Obesity is a global epidemic with limited long-term therapeutic options. UT009 represents a paradigm shift by differentiating it from current obesity drugs by addressing the root causes of weight gain. This investment enables us to move swiftly toward clinical translation.”