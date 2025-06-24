Home / Companies / News / Utopia secures $1.5 mn from Whale Tank to develop obesity vaccine

Utopia secures $1.5 mn from Whale Tank to develop obesity vaccine

Hyderabad-based biotech Utopia Therapeutics raises seed funding from Whale Tank to accelerate preclinical work on its novel immunotherapy vaccine targeting obesity

pharma, medicine
Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, founders of Utopia Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment.
Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Biotech player in vaccines for chronic metabolic diseases, Utopia Therapeutics, has secured seed funding of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a leading early-stage venture firm.
 
The announcement was made at the BIO International Convention 2025. The Hyderabad-based company said proceeds from this round of funding will accelerate the preclinical development of UT009, its immunotherapeutic candidate targeting obesity. UT009 is a novel vaccine designed to modulate the immune system to reduce fat accumulation and improve metabolic health by targeting lipid-associated antigens.
 
Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, founders of Utopia Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment. Obesity is a global epidemic with limited long-term therapeutic options. UT009 represents a paradigm shift by differentiating it from current obesity drugs by addressing the root causes of weight gain. This investment enables us to move swiftly toward clinical translation.”
 
Jitendra Kumar, managing director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), noted that the partnership highlights the strength of India’s translational biotech ecosystem. The development of a vaccine for metabolic disorders, along with a regenerative product pipeline emerging from India and entering global markets, showcases both the country’s scientific depth and entrepreneurial maturity.
 
Furthermore, the funding will support the advancement of UT009 towards regulatory toxicology studies, IND-enabling milestones and Phase I human clinical trials.
 
Whale Tank’s managing partner, Markandeya Gorantla, added: “Utopia’s approach is bold, scientifically rigorous, and offers enormous potential to disrupt the obesity market. We are excited to support their mission of bringing immunotherapeutics to the forefront of chronic disease management.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No impact on CV exports due to the West Asia tensions: Ashok Leyland

Cos aim to boost revenue with AI, not just reduce cost: Automation Anywhere

Biocon's ₹4,500 crore equity raise to reduce debt by FY26, says S&P

Hindalco Industries to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 million

Tata Group secures top spot as India's most valuable brand: Report

Topics :biotechHyderabadfunding

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story