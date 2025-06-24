Hindalco Industries to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 million

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in US-based AluChem for $125 million.

According to an exchange filing, the deal will be executed through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco. The acquisition is expected to close in the next quarter, subject to regulatory approvals in the United States.

AluChem produces high-grade specialty alumina

AluChem manufactures specialty alumina—including calcined, reactive, and tabular grades—used in sectors such as refractories, ceramics, and electronics. It operates three production facilities in Ohio and Arkansas, with a combined annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes.