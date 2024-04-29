Home / Companies / News / Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products of Ramdev's pharma firms

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products of Ramdev's pharma firms

SC had recently criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Indian state regulator has suspended manufacturing licences of 14 products made by pharmaceutical companies of the country's most popular yoga guru for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, a government order showed.
 
The order is the latest setback for Baba Ramdev whose TV shows, yoga cures and traditional medicine offerings for diseases have made him popular in India and other nations.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Supreme Court of India has in recent weeks repeatedly criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.
 
The manufacturing permits of Ramdev's companies were suspended in an April 15 order by the drug regulator of traditional medicines in northern Uttarakhand state. Reuters is the first to report the order which is not public.

ALSO READ: Baba Ramdev crossed line with false claims of curing Covid: IMA president

The list of 14 products whose licences were suspended included Ramdev's traditional medicines for asthma, bronchitis and diabetes.

The manufacturing permits are "suspended with immediate effect", Mithilesh Kumar of the state regulator wrote in his order.
A spokesperson for Ramdev said he did not have any immediate comment on the matter.
 
The case against Ramdev in the Supreme Court relates to the Indian Medical Association's allegations that his firm, Patanjali, disparages conventional medicines and continued publishing misleading ads despite a court directive to stop them.
 
Ramdev has said his actions were a lapse and his company has taken out newspaper ads apologising to the public. In recent weeks, he has appeared before judges at the top court dressed in his trademark saffron-coloured robe to ask forgiveness, but the judges have so far not accepted his apology.
 
The judges are considering whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not.

ALSO READ: Patanjali Foods gets proposal to buy non-food biz from Patanjali Ayurved


Also Read

Patanjali misleading ads case: Ramdev tenders apology in Supreme Court

Misleading ad case: Ramdev, Balkrishna tender 'unconditional' apology to SC

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

Misleading ads case: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna submits apology to SC

Not off the hook yet: Supreme Court to Patanjali in misleading ad case

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in India, abroad

McDonald's set for weak sales growth amid muted fast-food traffic in US

Women working in cos leading in gender equality more productive: Survey

RBI cancels Acemoney (India's) NBFC licence citing violation of guidelines

NSE to sell digital tech services unit to Investcorp for $120 million

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandPatanjali AyurvedaYoga Guru Ramdevpharmaceutical firmsPharma industrySupreme Court

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story