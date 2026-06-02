V Packirisamy appointed PFC Director (Commercial), effective June 2

The government has appointed V Packirisamy as Director (Commercial) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), effective June 2, a statement said on Tuesday.

He was serving as Executive Director, Entity Appraisal & IT, PFC, the company said in an exchange filing.

Packirisamy brings over three decades of extensive experience in the power sector and infrastructure finance. He holds a BE (Mechanical) and an MTech (Management and Systems) from IIT Delhi.

The official began his professional career in 1989 and joined PFC in 1997. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the organisation's operations and strengthening its appraisal and risk management frameworks, significantly contributing to the growth of PFC's loan portfolio.