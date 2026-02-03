Varun Beverages posts quarterly profit rise on higher volumes, lower costs

India's Varun Beverages reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday ‍as higher sales ​volumes and lower borrowing costs supported margins, sending shares up 4.9 per cent in afternoon trade.

The company, one of PepsiCo's biggest bottling partners outside the United States, said net profit ​rose 36 per cent to ₹252 crore ($27.87 million) in the quarter ended December 31.

Consolidated sales volumes rose 10.2 per cent in the reported quarter, helped by improved performance in India during the festive season and continued growth in international markets.

Revenue from operations rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,335 crore in the quarter. Sales volumes in India grew 10.5 per cent, while international markets posted 10 per cent growth, led ‌by Africa.