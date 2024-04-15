Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Group mandates JPMorgan to arrange $300 million India bond

Vedanta Group mandates JPMorgan to arrange $300 million India bond

A Vedanta spokesperson said the group continues to exercise refinancing and capital-raising activities from diverse sources as it seeks to improve its debt and cash profile

Vedanta
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
By Saikat Das

Vedanta Ltd. has mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help it raise Rs 2,500 crore ($300 million) via rupee-denominated bonds, according to people familiar with the matter. 

JPMorgan’s financing-solutions department in India, headed by Nitin Rungta, is reaching out to potential investors on behalf of the metals and mining company, according to people who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Those investors include global private credit funds, they said. 

The tenor of the proposed bonds is expected to be in the range of three to five years, the people said. Proceeds would be used to support the company’s business activities, they said.

A Vedanta spokesperson said the group continues to exercise refinancing and capital-raising activities from diverse sources as it seeks to improve its debt and cash profile.  

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.

Earlier this month, a committee of Vedanta’s directors approved the plan to raise as much as Rs 2,500 crore through a private placement of non-convertible bonds.

 

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

