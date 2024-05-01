Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Group planning to invest $20 bn in India in 4 years: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Group planning to invest $20 bn in India in 4 years: Anil Agarwal

The investments will be focused on technology, electronics, and glass businesses apart from the other activities that the group is engaged in, Agarwal told reporters here

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event where the mining-focused group announced to scale up its philanthropic activities.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
The Vedanta Group is targeting an investment of $20 billion across all its businesses in India over the next four years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday.

The investments will be focused on technology, electronics, and glass businesses apart from the other activities that the group is engaged in, Agarwal told reporters here.

The billionaire from Bihar said he wants to play the role of a catalyst in helping his home state grow, but said there is a need for a strong support from the policy front for it.
 

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event where the mining-focused group announced to scale up its philanthropic activities.

The group wants to take the total number of Nand Ghars, under which it takes care of children's nutritional requirements at the villages, to 25,000 over the next two years from the present 6,000, he said.

Topics :Anil AgarwalVedanta

First Published: May 01 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

