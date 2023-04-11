Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises Ltd incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries for coal

Adani Enterprises Ltd incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries for coal

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business

New Delhi
Adani Enterprises Ltd incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries for coal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business.

"The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

The entity will carry on business to develop, erection, operate of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said.

It will commence its business operations in due course.

Topics :Adani Enterprises

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Also Read

Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit

Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 20,000 crore through follow-on public offer

Euler Motors lays off around 200 employees amid restructuring

Sula Vineyards' own brand sales volumes cross 1 mn cases mark in FY23

L&T Technology Services to pay $9.9 million for US visa fraud allegations

Pilots' strike hits Alliance Air flight ops; airline issues notices

Techno Paints to set up two new plants in Andhra, one in Madhya Pradesh

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story