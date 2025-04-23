Home / Companies / News / Vedanta mitigates 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions since FY23

Vedanta mitigates 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions since FY23

Vedanta's low-carbon green portfolio includes Restora aluminium, EcoZen zinc, and Super Green SaiSei glass-products with among the world's lowest carbon footprints

Vedanta
Vedanta said it has ramped up renewable energy usage by 14 times since FY20(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has mitigated 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions since FY23, roughly equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by more than one billion trees annually.

Backed by the country's largest portfolio of energy transition metals, the company utilised 2.61 billion units of renewable energy including waste heat recovery in FY25, Vedanta Ltd said in a statement.

Vedanta has a growing portfolio of low-carbon 'green' products in aluminium (Restora and Restora Ultra), zinc (EcoZen), and display glass (Super Green SaiSei), with some of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.

The company said it has ramped up renewable energy usage by 14 times since FY20 and is targeting to achieve 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"At Vedanta, we don't see sustainability as a checkbox, but as a responsibility that shapes every decision we make. From producing the world's greenest metals, scaling up renewables, to empowering our people to be climate champions through the Vedanta Academy for Sustainability, each step reflects our long-term commitment to the planet.

"I'm proud that these actions are part of the larger transformation we're driving through Vedanta 2.0, as we lead the way towards a greener, more resilient tomorrow," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director - Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson - Hindustan Zinc Ltd said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon wins 378 MW wind project from NTPC Green, total orders at 1,544 MW

OpenAI would buy Google's Chrome browser, executive testifies at trial

Premium

Lord's Mark eyes ₹950 crore revenue as reverse merger nears BSE listing

Premium

Muthoot Fincorp picks nearly 1% stake in BankBazaar for Rs 15 crore

Airtel powers 5G service with spectrum buy from Adani Data Networks

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LimitedVedanta LtdCarbon emissions

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story