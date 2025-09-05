Vedanta pips Adani with ₹17,000 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates

The Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group outbid the Adani conglomerate to emerge as the top bidder for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, offering ₹17,000 crore in a challenge auction conducted by lenders on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bid, with a net present value (NPV) of ₹12,505 crore, is the highest recovery plan placed so far for the debt-laden company, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Lenders to Jaiprakash, who have admitted claims of more than ₹59,000 crore, will still have to take a haircut of around 71 per cent under Vedanta’s proposal.

The auction saw Vedanta and Adani as the only active participants, even though other shortlisted suitors—Dalmia Bharat Group, Jindal Power Ltd, and PNC Infratech Ltd—had qualified for the process. Those companies chose not to submit bids in the final round, which began with a floor of ₹12,000 crore. Subsequent bids were submitted over email, the people said. The Vedanta group and Adani group did not respond to emailed queries. For the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, acquiring Jaiprakash Associates offers a platform to enter the cement and infrastructure sectors where the group currently has no presence. Vedanta, known for its metals, steel, mining, oil, and gas businesses, is in the midst of restructuring Vedanta Ltd, a listed entity, into five separate pure-play entities to unlock value for shareholders. The proposal, however, is facing opposition from the Indian government in court.

The Jaiprakash purchase would add marquee assets such as Jaypee Greens, Wish Town, and the International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar airport to Vedanta’s portfolio. It would also give it a foothold in the cement industry, a sector that has been consolidating rapidly with UltraTech, Adani, and Shree Cement expanding aggressively. The acquisition process, however, is far from concluded. The Committee of Creditors had sought assurances from bidders that they will pay additional sums if a dispute over land held by Jaiprakash Associates with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is resolved in the company’s favour. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. The Allahabad High Court in March upheld YEIDA’s decision to cancel the land allotment for the project. The Supreme Court is examining a legal battle involving Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida.

Separately, Suraksha Group-owned Jaiprakash Infratech Ltd has moved the National Company Law Tribunal against the rejection of its earlier bid by the lenders, citing non-compliance with earnest money deposit requirements. The case is listed for hearing on 12 September. While Adani and Dalmia Bharat had already secured clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for their proposed resolution plans, Vedanta has yet to apply for CCI approval, the people said. The Jaiprakash Group, once a prominent player in India’s infrastructure and real estate space, has been weighed down by debt for nearly a decade. Its flagship assets—including cement plants, real estate developments, expressways, and hospitality projects—have attracted interest from multiple bidders over successive bankruptcy resolution attempts. Its real estate arm, Jaypee Infratech, was auctioned under the bankruptcy law and acquired by the Suraksha group.

Despite repeated efforts, lenders have so far struggled to recover meaningful value. The current auction represents one of the largest ongoing resolutions in India’s insolvency framework. Even with Vedanta’s winning offer, banks will recover less than a third of their total exposure, underscoring the depth of the losses tied to JAL’s default. Still, for lenders, closure of the case would bring long-awaited resolution after years of litigation and stalled processes. For Vedanta, clinching Jaiprakash could reshape its portfolio, giving it a new growth engine in housing and infrastructure at a time when India’s economy is expanding at the fastest pace among major economies.