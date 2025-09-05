Home / Companies / News / Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Sony India is also stepping up its marketing activities and investments this Diwali season to capture and build on this positive consumer sentiment

Sony India
The TV market has been experiencing slow growth over the last year, driven by several factors, including a high base and rising prices. | Photo: Sony India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Leading consumer electronics maker Sony India on Friday said it will pass on the 8-10 per cent benefit of the GST reduction on TV sets to consumers and expects up to 10 per cent pick up in the demand, its Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said.

Sony India, a leading player in the rapidly evolving smart premium TV market in the country, expects a boost in consumption and is stepping up its marketing initiatives to capitalise on the momentum, he said.

The company, with a significant price advantage after GST reduction, will capture the positive consumer sentiment in the festive season sales, which has already started from South with Onam.

"With the GST reduction, we are hopeful that the entire benefit, ranging from 8 to 10 per cent, will be passed on to the consumers. This will definitely boost consumption, especially in the 55-inch and above TV segment, where customers stand to enjoy a significant price advantage," said Nayyar.

The government on Wednesday announced next generation GST reforms, and reduced the duty on TV screens above 32-inch screen size from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Expecting a sales increase from the 10 per cent duty reduction, Nayyar said: "Our revised estimate is a 5% to 10% uplift in demand, up from previous projections."  Sony India is also stepping up its marketing activities and investments this Diwali season to capture and build on this positive consumer sentiment, he added.

The TV market has been experiencing slow growth over the last year, driven by several factors, including a high base and rising prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sony IndiaTV salesTV industry

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

