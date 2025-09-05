Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, exits company

Rakesh Ranjan, who served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zomato’s food delivery business until a recent restructuring, has exited the company, sources aware of the matter told Business Standard. In his place, Aditya Mangla was appointed as the CEO of the food delivery vertical in July this year. Ranjan's next career move is not yet known.

Ranjan's exit comes at a time when the food delivery business is witnessing sluggish growth. During the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), for the first time, the net order value (NOV) of the company's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, surpassed that of Zomato. While Zomato's NOV stood at ₹8,967 crore in Q1FY26, Blinkit's NOV was significantly higher at ₹9,203 crore. Additionally, the gross order value (GOV) of Eternal's food delivery business decreased by 1.3 per cent to ₹9,778 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down from ₹9,913 crore in the previous quarter.