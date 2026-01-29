Associate Sponsors

Vodafone Idea's ₹45K cr revival plan hinges on bank funding, say brokerages

Indus Towers to be key beneficiary

Vodafone Idea (Vi)
VI’s new strategy announced on Wednesday focuses on network expansion, profitability and customer retention.
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Vodafone Idea’s Rs 45,000 crore revival plan would hinge largely on funding from banks as the No 3 carrier intends to raise Rs 25,000 crore in the next couple of months. With the telco planning to increase its tower footprint over the next two years, its trickle-down effect on tower provider Indus Towers looks positive, said brokerages tracking the companies.
 
“VIL’s aggressive network investment plan is sentiment-positive for Indus Towers,” said analysts at BNP Paribas. The brokerage has taken into account about 42,000 co-location additions over FY27 and FY28. While all new tower or site additions may not go to Indus, analysts at the firm, which recently downgraded Indus to neutral, said, adding that the upside may not be as significant. They also noted a slowdown in new tower additions by Bharti Airtel, which is among the two large tenants on Indus’ tower portfolio apart from VI.
 
VI’s new strategy announced on Wednesday focuses on network expansion, profitability and customer retention. The company is targeting double-digit revenue growth, a threefold increase in cash Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) and sustained subscriber additions over the next three years. The shift follows the resolution of the long-running dispute on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which now allows the company to move into a revival mode.
 
Analysts at Citi said that the capex plan implied a 15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate, but success would be contingent on execution, tariff hikes and competitive dynamics. “Nonetheless, this augurs well for Indus Towers… it remains a key beneficiary of VI 2.0,” the brokerage said in a note.
 
“From Indus Towers’ perspective, management shared that VIL aims to add 40,000–45,000 additional unique towers in the next 18–24 months to take its total to 240,000–245,000 unique towers (versus 203,500 at end-December 2025), after having added 19,800 unique towers over the last 18 months, to regain coverage parity with competition in its 17 priority markets,” JM Financial added.
 
“Considering VI’s more aggressive network rollout profile, we prefer to play VI’s recovery story through Indus Towers,” said IIFL Securities.
 
Analysts at JP Morgan, however, said that VI was “still in the early days of proving the success of its strategy”, which will begin with a capex rollout and be followed by arresting subscriber losses before regaining market share. “We await proof of success in arresting subscriber losses and balance sheet exposures before turning more constructive,” it added.
 

Topics :Vodafone IdeaCompany NewsTelecom industryTelecom

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

