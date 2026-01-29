Vodafone Idea's ₹45K cr revival plan hinges on bank funding, say brokerages

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 45,000 crore revival plan would hinge largely on funding from banks as the No 3 carrier intends to raise Rs 25,000 crore in the next couple of months. With the telco planning to increase its tower footprint over the next two years, its trickle-down effect on tower provider Indus Towers looks positive, said brokerages tracking the companies.

“VIL’s aggressive network investment plan is sentiment-positive for Indus Towers,” said analysts at BNP Paribas. The brokerage has taken into account about 42,000 co-location additions over FY27 and FY28. While all new tower or site additions may not go to Indus, analysts at the firm, which recently downgraded Indus to neutral, said, adding that the upside may not be as significant. They also noted a slowdown in new tower additions by Bharti Airtel, which is among the two large tenants on Indus’ tower portfolio apart from VI.