Indian Oil eyes Africa and Europe for petro exports: CMD AS Sahney

India’s largest refiner, which operates a total capacity of 80.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), mainly serves the domestic market, with exports contributing only a fraction of the firm’s sales. Indian Oil aims to increase refining capacity to 98.4 MTPA by 2028.

“India is expanding its refining capacity. I will be adding around 18 million tonnes, which means 40 per cent of the expanded refining capacity will come from Indian Oil. Domestic fuel consumption growth is at 4–5 per cent. We have to go for exports, mainly diesel,” said Sahney. Exports accounted for only 5.5 per cent of Indian Oil’s total sales in the first six months of the current financial year.